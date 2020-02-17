|
|
Carrie Urton and Kathryn Celestine (Kacey) McCaw
Louisville - Carrie Urton McCaw born on February 13, 1976 and Kathryn Celestine (Kacey) McCaw born on January 26, 2008 from Louisville, KY, returned to their heavenly home on February 14, 2020.
Carrie was blessed with a large and loving circle of family of friends. Her first love was volleyball and career spanned from her early days at St. Raphael through Assumption then on to Syracuse University where she was a decorated athlete. After college her love of the sport continued as she spent one year as an assistant volleyball coach at Rutgers before starting her career at Ice Miller LLP. She spent the past 20 years as a practice group specialist in their collegiate sports practice conducting athletics department operations and programmatic reviews while continuing her love for volleyball by coaching teams at various clubs in Indiana and Kentucky. As her children began their sports journeys, she returned to St. Raphael to coach the volleyball teams and was an active member of the parish and community. She had an infectious smile and a zest for life. Whether it was singing karaoke, doing the banana dance, or just being there for her friends and family, Carrie was always the life of the party.
Although volleyball was her first love, her greatest love was being a mom to four wonderful children. Each one of them taught her something new every day, whether it was withstanding the heat of summer camp in support of her oldest son's (Brady) passion to become an Eagle Scout, the long days of baseball tournaments for her second son Ty, getting out of her comfort zone to support her daughter's (Jessie) love of the arts or being able to coach her volleyball shadow (Kacey), Carrie was there.
Kacey was rooted in volleyball from a very young age. From the time Kacey and her twin sister Jessie were riding around in the volleyball cart as toddlers to the very day she was taken from this earth, Kacey's first love was volleyball like her mom. In the 12 short years of her life, Kacey touched the lives of everyone around her. Her tenacity, leadership skills, passion and competitive spirit will be greatly missed by her classmates, teammates, friends and family. With that said, there is a special bond between twins, as it's double the giggles and double the trouble. Although they are separated now, their spirits will always find a way back to each other.
Carrie and Kacey are survived by their immediate family: David McCaw, Brady McCaw, Ty McCaw and Jessie McCaw. Parents / Grandparents include David and Patty Urton as well as Bruce and Jamie McCaw. Brothers / Uncles: Lance Urton (Madison, Ryder), John Urton (Allison, Ava, Alex, Johnny, Tuck) and Carson McCaw (Betsy, Grace, Caroline, Thomas) and numerous extended family members. They were preceded in death by grandparents Dr. John and Kitty Urton, George and Celestine Ray and Polly Wilson.
Visitation will be Wednesday February 19th from 2-8 pm at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, February 20th at 10:00 am from St. Raphael the Archangel, at the corner of Bardstown Road and Lancashire Avenue. A private burial will follow. There will be a celebration of life after Mass at the St. Raphael gym. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Raphael Classroom Renovation Fund. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020