|
|
Carrol Allen Miller
Louisville - Carrol Allen Miller, entered into rest on Saturday, April 13, 2019
Carrol was met at the gates of heaven by his daughter Cheri Miller-Jurewicz.
Carrol is survived by his Wife of 55 years Melinda Miller, Daughter, Angel Al-Sudani (Albert) Son, Roy Miller (Karen), Brother, Dale Miller (sissy).
He Leaves to cherish his memories 3 Grandchildren Adam Al-sudani, Brittney and Hannah Miller.
The family has entrusted Advantage Funeral Home with the arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019