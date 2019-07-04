Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
Carrol Engler Obituary
Carrol Engler

Brooks, KY - Mr. Carrol Desmond Engler, age 96, of Brooks, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Robley Rex VAMC. A member of the Greatest Generation, Carrol was a true American Hero who served in the Army in the 81st Infantry Division in the Pacific during War World II. Carrol was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, with recent membership at Hebron Lane. Carrol was born August 11, 1922 in Ohio County. He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ethyl; his cherished wife of 57 years, Norma June; brother, Kenneth Engler and sister, Hazel Robinson. Carrol retired from Ford Motor Company and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He was a founding coach at Valley Sports Little League. Carrol is survived by his children, James (Linda), Don (Shelli), Terry (Margaret) and Susan Jamison (Mark); his grandchildren, Michael Engler, Tammy Jowers, Jimmy Engler, Allison Woosley, Ashley Engler and Aaron Zweifel; 8 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; his dearly loved brother, Billie Engler; and many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the nurses, doctors and staff on 5 North at the Robley Rex VAMC for caring for Carrol with compassion and dignity during his final days.

Funeral service will be held at 10 am on Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with interment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Friends may pay their respects on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 3 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home and on Monday from 9 am until time of service. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
