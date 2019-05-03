|
|
Carrol Prim Wood (Prim)
Boca Raton, FL - Carrol Prim Wood (Prim) was born on June 1, 1934 in Nashville, TN. He passed away April 28th, 2019 surrounded by family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Frances Keister Wood and his children Tuffy (Wendy) of Louisville, KY and daughter Annabel (Don) of Knoxville, TN. Prim was very proud of his eleven grandchildren.
Prim graduated from the Duncan Preparatory School in Nashville, TN and the University of the South in Sewanee, TN. He was a horseman from a very early age. He hunted foxes with both the Hillsboro Hounds in Nashville and Long Run hounds in Louisville. During his time in Boca he was an avid and active supporter of Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida. Prim worked in the woodworking industry his entire life but had enjoyed his retirement in recent years.
An active member of Grace Community Church of Boca, Prim loved his men's Bible Study and his Sunday bible group. But mostly he adored his wife and his Lord.
Services will be held at Grace Community Church on Friday May 17 at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Equine Assisted Therapies of South Florida or the Grace Community Church Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019