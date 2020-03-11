|
Carroll E. Self Sr
LOUISVILLE - , 80, passed away on March 11, 2020 after a long struggle with COPD. He was born on December 20, 1939 to Green M. and Viola Self. He was retired from Deco Paper Products.
Carroll is survived by his loving wife of sixty years, JoAnne Adams Self, his three children, Carroll E. Self Jr, Lana (Rodney) Lopp, and Janet (Joe) Vowels. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Tyler Self and Madison Phelps, and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Bill Self and Etola Ezell.
Funeral Service will be at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, with visitation on Friday, March 13 from 2 - 8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts will be to his church, Grace Crossing.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020