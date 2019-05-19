|
Carroll Dr. Faye
Bowling Green - Dr. Faye Carroll, 82, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Kentucky on May 16, 2019. She was born on March 1, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky to Wilburn and Nova Wilson Carroll. Faye graduated from Memorial High School in Hart County, Kentucky, and obtained her undergraduate degree from Western Kentucky University. She also pursued and obtained her doctorate from the University of Kentucky. Faye taught political science at East Carolina University in Greenville, NC and Western Kentucky University. She loved her extended family, good friends and pet cats. Faye enjoyed genealogy research and yard work. Special mention to her dear friends Betsy Howton and Martha Watson. Faye chose cremation so there will be no funeral service. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to in memory of Faye. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019