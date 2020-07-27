Cary G. Wise
Louisville - Cary G. Wise, 31, returned home to her Heavenly Father Tuesday, July 21, 2020 after a fierce five year battle with head and neck cancer.
Cary was born August 12, 1988 in Louisville, KY. She graduated from Assumption High School in 2006 and continued her education at the University of Kentucky, where she obtained a degree in Integrated Strategic Communications. After college, Cary was an avid health and wellness enthusiast where she enjoyed many boutique fitness classes and her supportive Peloton community. She was a proud member of Anheuser-Busch where she enjoyed a successful career working with wholesaler's and her Budweiser family.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents John and Myrt Wise, Joe and Jeanine Kamber and her aunt Gail Kamber Adrio.
She is survived by her loving boyfriend Justin Troutman and her parents Gary and Colleen Wise. She will forever be remembered by her many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Cary's life will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home located at 3800 Bardstown Road, Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 12:00-5:30 with services from 5:30-6:00.
Family requests donations be made to Head and Neck Cancer Research. Memories of Cary and messages of support for the family can be shared at www.ratterman.com
