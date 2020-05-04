Cash Richard Lewman
Charlestown - Cash Richard Lewman, 98, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 in the same house he was born July 29, 1921 to Cash A and Susan Bottorff Lewman. He grew up as the only son with seven sisters in their Clark County home on Salem Noble Road.
He is a member of Bethany Christian Church where he served faithfully as Trustee and was an Elder Emeritus. He served on many committees and was a Gideon.
He would say that he never married because he was married to his farm. He was an excellent steward of the land and a lifelong promoter of soil conservation especially on his Seven Springs Farm located in survey seventy of Clark's Grant in Utica Township. He served as chairman on several Clark County farm related organizations, including the Clark County Farm Bureau, Inc., Clark County Corn Growers Association, Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District, Clark County Farm Bureau Credit Union, and Cooperative Extension Committee, and he served 38 years as board chairman of the Watson Water Company.
During World War II, Richard served his country well while earnings five campaign stars with George Patton's Third Army in Europe. He was an engineer with Patton's Mighty Midgets. George Patton called the engineers the Mighty Midgets because he said that he had never seen so many little men do such a big job in building bridges in Germany. Richard also saw service in the Philippines and occupied Japan.
After the war, Richard served many years as president of the Producers Livestock Marketing Association at Bourbon Stockyards and three years on the executive board of the National Livestock Marketing Association located in Denver, Colorado. He was a member of the Clark County Historical Society and loved hunting and collecting arrowheads.
He served on the first Clark County Sheriff's Merit Board with four sheriffs. Some of his awards include, B & 0 Railroad Award, Hoosier Homestead Award in 1990, John Arnold Rural Preservation Award, Master Farm Conservationist Award, Heritage Farm Award in 2018, and Distinguished Charlestown High School Alumni Award.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cash A and Susan Bottorff Lewman, sisters Ruth Gregg, Mary Schlosser, Viola Couch, Lois Lewman, Rachel King, and Sue Ann Lewman, and nephews Gerald Couch and Bob Gregg.
He is survived by his sister, Clara Crum, Charlestown; two nieces, Jeanie Bowen (John), Charlestown and Barbara Campbell, Sellersburg ; eight nephews, David Couch (LaVon), Charlestown, Jim Couch (Pam), Jeffersonville, Doug King (Karen), Sellersburg, Ron King (Mary Beth), Jeffersonville, Tom King (Linda), Charlestown, Bill King (Ruth), Jeffersonville, David Crum (Gail), Charlestown, and John Gregg (Annie), Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He has so many cousins and friends that will miss his love and devotion he had for all. Family was so valued and shared by the many large holiday and birthday gatherings and the annual family fall hayrides that always included family history stories.
We thank Hosparus of Southern Indiana and devoted caregivers that treated him as family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Christian Church, 9007 IN-62, Charlestown, IN 47111.
Due to COVID-19 protocol a private graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Charlestown, IN. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, IN, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Charlestown - Cash Richard Lewman, 98, passed away peacefully May 2, 2020 in the same house he was born July 29, 1921 to Cash A and Susan Bottorff Lewman. He grew up as the only son with seven sisters in their Clark County home on Salem Noble Road.
He is a member of Bethany Christian Church where he served faithfully as Trustee and was an Elder Emeritus. He served on many committees and was a Gideon.
He would say that he never married because he was married to his farm. He was an excellent steward of the land and a lifelong promoter of soil conservation especially on his Seven Springs Farm located in survey seventy of Clark's Grant in Utica Township. He served as chairman on several Clark County farm related organizations, including the Clark County Farm Bureau, Inc., Clark County Corn Growers Association, Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District, Clark County Farm Bureau Credit Union, and Cooperative Extension Committee, and he served 38 years as board chairman of the Watson Water Company.
During World War II, Richard served his country well while earnings five campaign stars with George Patton's Third Army in Europe. He was an engineer with Patton's Mighty Midgets. George Patton called the engineers the Mighty Midgets because he said that he had never seen so many little men do such a big job in building bridges in Germany. Richard also saw service in the Philippines and occupied Japan.
After the war, Richard served many years as president of the Producers Livestock Marketing Association at Bourbon Stockyards and three years on the executive board of the National Livestock Marketing Association located in Denver, Colorado. He was a member of the Clark County Historical Society and loved hunting and collecting arrowheads.
He served on the first Clark County Sheriff's Merit Board with four sheriffs. Some of his awards include, B & 0 Railroad Award, Hoosier Homestead Award in 1990, John Arnold Rural Preservation Award, Master Farm Conservationist Award, Heritage Farm Award in 2018, and Distinguished Charlestown High School Alumni Award.
He was preceded in death by his parents Cash A and Susan Bottorff Lewman, sisters Ruth Gregg, Mary Schlosser, Viola Couch, Lois Lewman, Rachel King, and Sue Ann Lewman, and nephews Gerald Couch and Bob Gregg.
He is survived by his sister, Clara Crum, Charlestown; two nieces, Jeanie Bowen (John), Charlestown and Barbara Campbell, Sellersburg ; eight nephews, David Couch (LaVon), Charlestown, Jim Couch (Pam), Jeffersonville, Doug King (Karen), Sellersburg, Ron King (Mary Beth), Jeffersonville, Tom King (Linda), Charlestown, Bill King (Ruth), Jeffersonville, David Crum (Gail), Charlestown, and John Gregg (Annie), Albuquerque, New Mexico; and many great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews. He has so many cousins and friends that will miss his love and devotion he had for all. Family was so valued and shared by the many large holiday and birthday gatherings and the annual family fall hayrides that always included family history stories.
We thank Hosparus of Southern Indiana and devoted caregivers that treated him as family.
Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Christian Church, 9007 IN-62, Charlestown, IN 47111.
Due to COVID-19 protocol a private graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Union Cemetery in Charlestown, IN. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Scott Funeral Home of Jeffersonville, IN, has been entrusted with his arrangements. Please visit www.scottfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.