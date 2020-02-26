|
Cassandra Lillian Gregory (Crider)
Louisville - 48, passed away Monday February 24, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her father, John Thomas Crider and niece, Ryann Tewell.
She is survived by her mother, Sandra Masterson Crider; daughter, Meghan Basham (Matt); son, Justin Gregory (Sommer); grandchildren, Jordan, Myles, and Layla; brothers, Lee Crider (Lisa) and Todd Crider; sister, Melinda Tewell (Charlie); nieces and nephews, Matthew Tewell (Amie), Tyler Crider, and Blair Crider; great-niece, Emma; faithful companion, Cash; and her best friend, Libby Miles.
Her funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Friday February 28, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from 1-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020