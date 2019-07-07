|
Cassia W. "Ceedy" Hill
Louisville - 79, passed was away Friday, June 28, 2019.
He was a member and a Deacon at St. Stephen Church.
Cassia was preceded in death by his wife Peggy and son Gregory Hill.
He is survived by his children, Wendy Haines (Mike), Aaron Hill (Melody) and Michael Hill; siblings, James Hill, Donald Hill (Jean) and Dortha Beach; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019