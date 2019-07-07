Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Stephen Church
1018 So. 15th St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cassia Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cassia W. "Ceedy" Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cassia W. "Ceedy" Hill Obituary
Cassia W. "Ceedy" Hill

Louisville - 79, passed was away Friday, June 28, 2019.

He was a member and a Deacon at St. Stephen Church.

Cassia was preceded in death by his wife Peggy and son Gregory Hill.

He is survived by his children, Wendy Haines (Mike), Aaron Hill (Melody) and Michael Hill; siblings, James Hill, Donald Hill (Jean) and Dortha Beach; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Tuesday, July 9, 2019at St. Stephen Church, 1018 So. 15th St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now