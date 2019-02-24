|
|
Catherine Ann Marty
Louisville - Catherine "Kay" A. Marty, 101 passed away, Friday, February 22, 2019. She was a long time member of St. Agnes Catholic Church and loving wife of the late Fred Z. Marty. She is survived by her children, Dennis J. (Barbara) and Mary Jane Marty (Steve Grider), her sister; Marie Marco, three grandchildren; Joe Marty (Angela), Beth Maclin (Phil), and Martina Grider (Darren Roberts), and five great grandchildren.
Visitation will be 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane Suite B, Louisville, Ky 40222 or Home of the Innocents, 1100 East Market Street, Louisville, Ky 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 24, 2019