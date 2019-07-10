Catherine Ann (Kate) Simpson Spears



Louisville - Catherine Ann (Kate)Simpson Spears, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.



Catherine was born to the late Byron and Eleanor Simpson in Casper, Wyoming. She was raised in Fairfield, KY as a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and attended Bloomfield High. After moving to Louisville, she became a longtime member of St. Barnabas and St. Pius Catholic churches.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Morris Joseph Spears; son, Joseph Spears; son-in-law, Stephen Liebert; grandchild, Lindsay Blindt; sister, June Cannon; and brother, Bill Simpson.



Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen Spears, Dave Spears (Julia), Sally Ahonima (Tim Palmer), Bill Spears (Karen), Mary Ellen Amback (Charles), Rebecca Liebert, and Elizabeth Howard; daughter-in-law, Ella Spears; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Byron Simpson Jr., Sister Grace Simpson, O.S.U.M.S.J., Jim Simpson, Pat Simpson, Mike Simpson, Martha Wolfe, and Elizabeth Simpson.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Aududon Plaza Drive, from 2-8 PM. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM, on Saturday, July 13 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 111 Church Street, Fairfield, Kentucky, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.



We are especially grateful for all of Mom's caregivers at the Little Sisters of the Poor.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com. Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019