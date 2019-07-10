Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
15 Aududon Plaza Drive
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Little Sisters of the Poor
15 Aududon Plaza Drive
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
111 Church Street
Fairfield, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Spears
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Ann Simpson (Kate) Spears

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Ann Simpson (Kate) Spears Obituary
Catherine Ann (Kate) Simpson Spears

Louisville - Catherine Ann (Kate)Simpson Spears, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, entered Eternal Life on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Catherine was born to the late Byron and Eleanor Simpson in Casper, Wyoming. She was raised in Fairfield, KY as a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and attended Bloomfield High. After moving to Louisville, she became a longtime member of St. Barnabas and St. Pius Catholic churches.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Morris Joseph Spears; son, Joseph Spears; son-in-law, Stephen Liebert; grandchild, Lindsay Blindt; sister, June Cannon; and brother, Bill Simpson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen Spears, Dave Spears (Julia), Sally Ahonima (Tim Palmer), Bill Spears (Karen), Mary Ellen Amback (Charles), Rebecca Liebert, and Elizabeth Howard; daughter-in-law, Ella Spears; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Byron Simpson Jr., Sister Grace Simpson, O.S.U.M.S.J., Jim Simpson, Pat Simpson, Mike Simpson, Martha Wolfe, and Elizabeth Simpson.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Little Sisters of the Poor, 15 Aududon Plaza Drive, from 2-8 PM. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 11 AM, on Saturday, July 13 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 111 Church Street, Fairfield, Kentucky, with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

We are especially grateful for all of Mom's caregivers at the Little Sisters of the Poor.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now