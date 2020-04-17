Services
Catherine Cecilia Gilmore Kremer

Catherine Cecilia Gilmore Kremer Obituary
Catherine Cecilia Gilmore Kremer

Louisville - Catherine Cecilia Gilmore Kremer (affectionately known as Kitty), 97 passed away on April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Gilmore and her devoted husband of 38 years, Joseph A Kremer. Also preceded by three sisters, Margaret Cornwell, Eleanor Cooper and Julia Cooper, and her loving granddaughter, Katie Kremer Norris, (Josh).

Kitty lived a long and interesting life. She grew up in Louisville in a strong, Irish/Catholic family and endured the great depression and the devastating flood of 1937.

Kitty joined the WAVES during WW11, and throughly enjoyed the exciting life

offered in Washington DC. Kitty was a homemaker and a good cook - especially her homemade pies! She will be remembered for her strong Irish heritage, her love of

Family, sense of humor and most notably her "gift of gab".

Kitty is survived by her four children: Tim Kremer (Debby), Lynn Lyons (John), Elaine Elam (Tim), and Daniel Kremer (Sherry). Six Grandchildren: Josh Elam (Cheryl) , Luke Elam, Kelly Elam Kidd (Aaron), Brigid Lyons Christiansen (Marc), Joseph Kremer (Jessica), Thomas Lyons (Sarah) and ten great grandchildren - with two more Arriving soon!

Family requests In Lieu of flowers, donations be made to Kitty's favorite charitable organization, Saint Judes Children's Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
