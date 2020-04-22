Services
Catherine Coles (Kitty) Washburne

Catherine Coles (Kitty) Washburne Obituary
Catherine (Kitty) Coles Washburne

Owensboro, KY - Catherine (Kitty) Coles Washburne, formally of Drakesboro, KY, passed away peacefully April 18, 2020. Born September 17, 1927 in Owensboro, KY, she was the eldest of three daughters, including the late Sarah Washburne Pannell and the late Ann Washburne Jenkins born to Jesse Jones Washburne and Ivo Carrico Washburne. She was a 1946 graduate and Valedictorian of Hughes-Kirk High School in Muhlenberg County, KY and a 1950 graduate of Centre College, Danville, KY.

After several years as a schoolteacher, she began work with the State of Kentucky as a social worker. She was always working for those in need, day or night, weekday or holiday.

After retirement, she continued to care for others; ten years for her mother, and another decade for her aunt. Always at their bedside, always at their every need.

As her health began to decline, she moved to Kingsport, TN to be cared for by her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by nieces and nephews: William (Gay) Pannell, Ann Pannell (Wes) Ruble, Richard (Whitney) Pannell, Dr. Mark (Sandra) Jenkins and Nancy Jenkins. Also many great-nieces and - nephews: John Ruble, Sam Ruble, Afton Ruble (Michael) Hornback, Scott (Shelley) Jenkins, Zachary Jenkins, Jesse Jenkins, Lucy Boone Pannell, Parker Pannell, as well as a great-great niece and great-great nephew Leona Jenkins and Harrison Hornback, respectively.

The family especially wants to thank Asbury Place-Steadman Hill in Kingsport, TN for their tender and loving care.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial is not currently planned.

In lieu of flowers, you may send donations in her name to Sanctuary, Inc (Muhlenberg County) (the sanctuary.com) or to a . Expressions of sympathy may be mailed to Nancy Jenkins, 3984 Forsythe Drive, Lexington, KY 40514.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020
