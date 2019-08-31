|
Catherine "Dolly" E. Cammack
Louisville - Catherine "Dolly" E. Cammack, 87 was forever reunited with husband Elzy, on their 67th wedding anniversary, Friday, August 30, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Sandi Pohlmann-Fields (Randy), Kay Cammack, Vicki Bordner (Wayne), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, brother Charles Schlensker and nieces and nephews.
Catherine was a 1950 graduate of Mercy Academy, belonged to Saint Ann Confraternity, attended St. Philip Neri then Our Mother of Sorrows churches. She retired from PNC Bank after 43 years, then devoted herself wholeheartedly to her grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-8pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son - Cralle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Confraternity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019