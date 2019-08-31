Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Churc
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Cammack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine E. "Dolly" Cammack

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine E. "Dolly" Cammack Obituary
Catherine "Dolly" E. Cammack

Louisville - Catherine "Dolly" E. Cammack, 87 was forever reunited with husband Elzy, on their 67th wedding anniversary, Friday, August 30, 2019.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving daughters, Sandi Pohlmann-Fields (Randy), Kay Cammack, Vicki Bordner (Wayne), 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, brother Charles Schlensker and nieces and nephews.

Catherine was a 1950 graduate of Mercy Academy, belonged to Saint Ann Confraternity, attended St. Philip Neri then Our Mother of Sorrows churches. She retired from PNC Bank after 43 years, then devoted herself wholeheartedly to her grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-8pm on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Arch L. Heady & Son - Cralle Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Ann Confraternity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now