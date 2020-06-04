Catherine E. Cronen
Catherine E. Cronen

Louisville - Catherine E. Cronen, 93, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Monday, June 2, 2020.

Catherine was born in Louisville and retired from P. Lorillard Tobacco Company.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Cronen; daughter, Donna Peak; parents, Hession and Gertrude Dailey; and 5 siblings.

Left to cherish Catherine's memory are her daughters, Sharon Shanks and Carol Davis (Bob); grandchildren, Jay Davis, Charlotte Peak (Matt), and Alice Peak; and 5 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private service to honor Catherine. She will be laid to rest at St. Louis Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
