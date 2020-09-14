Catherine E. Goforth
Clarksville - Catherine E. Goforth, 100 years, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at her home in Clarksville, Indiana. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was a native of New Bedford, MA. She graduated from New Bedford High School and from Kenyon-Campbell Business College in Massachusetts. Catherine met William Goforth at a USO New Years Eve Party in 1944/45. William was at basic training for PT Boats to serve in the South Pacific. Upon his return after the war they were married in 1948 and moved to Clarksville where they raised their family. Catherine and William were married 61 years when William passed away in 2009.
Catherine led a full and active life in Clarksville for 72 years. She served and belonged to many civic and social organizations through the years. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was on the Board of Directors, Southern Indiana Rehabilitation Center; Clarksville High School P.T.A (President); Commodore of the Port, Jeffersonville; Toastmasters (President), Jeffersonville; Kentucky Colonels; Boy Scouts of America (Den Mother); Purdue Extension; You & I Home Demonstration Club and Clarksville Little Theatre. Catherine was also very active in Clarksville Business and Professional Women's Club (BPW) and named Woman of Achievement in 1971. She was active in the Clarksville Sisters Cities Club; Clarksville Historical Society; Tri County Shrine APET Guild holding various offices. She was a member of the Southern Indiana Realtor Association (SIRA); VFW, Auxiliary, New Albany Post 1693; P.T. (Patrol Torpedo) Boats Association (WWII); National Association of Retired & Veteran Railroad Employees (NARVE). Catherine's Masonic memberships included Order of the Easter Star: Bright Start #532 and La Belle #419 Chapters; Daughters of the Nile, ISIS #41 and HADI Temple, Evansville.
During her years in Clarksville Catherine was employed as Executive Director of the Tuberculosis and Respiratory Disease Association; administrative assistant Army & Air Force Exchange, Charlestown, IN; Clark County Auditor's office, payroll and benefits assistant, and was a Realtor with several real-estate companies.
Catherine is survived by her three children: Thomas (Cheri) Goforth, Meza, AZ; Catherine Laake (Doug Jaques), South Bend, IN; Rebecca Goforth (Joel Lamp), Burlingame, CA. She leaves behind four grandchildren: James Goforth, Marc Goforth, Ann (Brian Schatz) Laake and Eric (Kara) Laake. Catherine has ten great grandchildren and three great, great grand children.
Drive Through Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
In person visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana 47150.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road with burial to follow in Kraft Graceland Memorial Park. Friends and family that are unable to attend services, are welcome to view services on Facebook Live by visiting www.facebook.com/kraftfuneral
.
Memorial donations in her memory may be made to: Shriners Hospitals for Children
, 3229 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 or Catalyst Rescue Mission, c/o Park Memorial United Methodist Church, 1820 Park Place, Jeffersonville, IN 47130.
Friends and family may sign her online guestbook at www.kraftfs.com