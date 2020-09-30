1/1
Catherine Elizabeth "Katie" Palmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Elizabeth "Katie" Palmer

Louisville - 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

Her door was always open. Katie was a kind and amazing lady. Our family has been blessed.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Granville "Zeke" Palmer. She was the last of 4 siblings.

Katie is survived by her son, Terry Palmer (Patricia); daughters, Kim Young, Betty Payton and Joyce Patton (Nick); 10 loving grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild and fur babies, Bentley and Luke.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Evergreen Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 12-8pm Friday.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved