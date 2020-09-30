Catherine Elizabeth "Katie" PalmerLouisville - 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.Her door was always open. Katie was a kind and amazing lady. Our family has been blessed.She is preceded in death by her husband, Granville "Zeke" Palmer. She was the last of 4 siblings.Katie is survived by her son, Terry Palmer (Patricia); daughters, Kim Young, Betty Payton and Joyce Patton (Nick); 10 loving grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great- great grandchild and fur babies, Bentley and Luke.Her Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial in Evergreen Cemetery to follow. Visitation will be 12-8pm Friday.