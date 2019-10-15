Services
Catherine Quire
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Catherine Elizabeth Quire


1934 - 2019
Catherine Elizabeth Quire Obituary
CATHERINE ELIZABETH QUIRE

Louisville - 85, of Louisville died peacefully surround-ed by her loved ones on October 14, 2019.

She was a member of Southside Church of Christ in Lexington, KY and was an angel unaware.

She is survived by her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family members and friends.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in Pennsylvania Run Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial gifts may be made to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019
