Catherine Evangeline LushLouisville - Catherine E. (Grant) Lush, 91, of Louisville passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home.She was born December 20, 1928 in Grayson Co., KY to the late Eva and George Grant. Catherine is catholic by faith and a member of McDonald's Breakfast Club.She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, James E. Lush; a infant daughter, Agnes Dorine Lush; eight siblings and a daughter-in-law, Shirley Lush.Survivors include three children, Joseph Keith Lush Sr., Frances Karen Mudd (Mike) and James Kevin Lush; four grandchildren, Joseph K. Lush Jr., Amanda R. Bales, Crystal D. Redman and Michelle Wetzel; four great grandchildren, Chloe, Molly, Gracie and Tyler; and a special friend, Zach Ballard.The family has entrusted the Owen funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. will be handling arrangements. There will be a drive through visitation Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. till 12:00 noon. Burial will be in Saint Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery in Peonia, KY.Memorial gifts to Hosparus of Louisville.