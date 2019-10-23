|
|
Catherine Geraldine Thomas Russell
Louisville - 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, Kentucky on November 16, 1926, to James Robert Thomas & Hattie Mae Jarboe. She retired from Jefferson County Public Schools in 1991. She was a member of the Red Hats.
Her greatest joys in life were her faith and time spent with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Francis Walter Russell; daughter, Brenda Sue; brothers, Joseph Orville & Robert "Bobby" Thomas.
She is survived by her five children, Joyce Leonard (Gary), Bernadine Stearman, Lois Pogue (Jackie), Ellen Mouser, & Lisa Jesse; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brothers, Lawrence "Larry", & Francis Earl "Frankie" Thomas.
Her funeral mass will be held at 10am on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Rd. Visitation will be held from 2-8pm on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy.
Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Mass of the Air and Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019