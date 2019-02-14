Resources
Catherine Gibbons (Chism) Hoormann

Catherine Gibbons (Chism) Hoormann Obituary
Catherine Gibbons (nee Chism) Hoormann

Louisville - Catherine Gibbons (nee Chism) Hoormann, born in Louisville, KY, of St. Louis, MO, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019 at 101 years young. Beloved wife of the late Raphael B. Hoormann; cherished daughter of the late Silas J. Chism and Louise J. Gibbons; loving mother of Judy Hoormann, Marty (Steve) Campbell, and the late Ginny Hoormann; devoted grandmother of Tom and McKenzie Campbell, and friend to everyone she met.

Katie served in WWII in the Red Cross, was a foster parent to 13 babies, faithful promoter of the Miraculous Medal and was presently the oldest (surviving) alumna of Presentation Academy of Louisville. Her devotion to the Blessed Mother never wavered.

Services were held for Catherine in January. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor Chicago Province, 80 W Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL 60067 or the Miraculous Medal Association, 1811 W. St. Joseph St., Perryville, MO 63775.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 14, 2019
