Catherine Hamilton Spalding
Louisville - Catherine Hamilton Spalding, Esq, passed away peacefully in her home in Louisville on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was born February 3, 1948, in Lebanon, Kentucky to long-time Marion County School Superintendent Hugh C Spalding and Bernadette Hill Spalding. She graduated from Spalding University, taught science in upstate New York and Los Angeles, traveled the world for several years, then returned to Kentucky, to earn her law degree from the University of Louisville in 1983. Catherine served as a Jefferson County prosecuting attorney specializing in family law cases. She helped edit a book supplement of Kentucky Family Law, and for 15 years wrote the annual Kentucky Bar Association Family Law newsletter. In keeping with her passion for defending and protecting children, Catherine worked full time as guardian ad litem for Jefferson County courts. She and her husband Marty Johnson collected hundreds of stuffed animals and toys to use in court, so that children would be comforted when they were questioned. She had a private law practice for 36 years, and slowly built up property holdings over the past 25, managing them with close personal attention and care. An out-going and dedicated member of her community, she was a board member for the American Association of University Women, Optimist Club, League of Women Voters, and Colonial Dames. She contributed significantly to Spalding University and was an active member of St. Agnes Church. Catherine Spalding was born energized and adventurous. She painted pictures and houses, baked beautifully, decorated dozens of wedding cakes as gifts, traveled widely, planned parties, danced, skied, rode horses. She never knew a stranger, fostering rich and diverse human connections. She is survived by her husband, Marty Johnson, their son, Hugh Joseph Johnson-Spalding, her sisters, Sarah (Richard) Comi, Betsy (Neal) Delmonico, Rose (Will Denton) Spalding, her brother, Hugh Spalding, her brother-in-law Kris (Anne) Johnson, sisters-in-law Tina Clemons and Lynn (Bob) Bayert, and dozens of nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral services were curtailed by the pandemic. There will be a celebration of her large and beautiful life on August 8, when quarantines are lifted, with burial of her cremains following in Lebanon. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020