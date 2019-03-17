|
Catherine Helton Shader
St. Petersburg - Catherine Helton Shader, 95, St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on Friday, February 22nd, 2019. Born September 9, 1923 in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late Ada Jane Jones and Hezzekiah Helton.
Since 2007, Catherine resided at Westminster Suncoast Retirement Community, St. Petersburg, FL. She is predeceased by her husband, John F. Shader, and their daughter, Jonnie Elaine Shader. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Martha S. O'Bryan of St. Petersburg, FL (husband Ronald Hersch), her son, Mark S. Shader of Louisville, KY, seven grandchildren, Scott, Erin, Kelly, Sean, Stephanie, Damien and Stuart, and 13 great grandchildren. "Mimi", as many called her, was an accomplished seamstress, took pride in her home and belonged to a "Homemakers Club" where she excelled in painting and glazing ceramics, and "tooling" copper, aluminum and leather.
A memorial service will be held on April 13, 2019, 11:15am in the Chapel at Calvary Cemetery followed by a Reception for family and friends at The Bristol Restaurant,1321 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY. Remembrance contributions can be made to Westminster Communities Foundation, a non-profit organization, 1095 Pinellas Point Drive, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019