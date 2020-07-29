Catherine Kraus BartholomewLOUISVILLE - 93, of Louisville, died on July 28, 2020, at her home.She was born and raised on a farm in St. Mark's, Indiana, and moved to Louisville to attend Saint Anthony Hospital School of Nursing. She worked briefly as a nurse at the old Saint Edward Hospital in New Albany and then stayed at home to raise her four children.Catherine was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Julius Ray Bartholomew; her parents, William Henry and Eleanor Buttermann Kraus; her siblings, Frank Kraus, Mary Jane Kraus, Mary Alice Kraus Thelander, Marcella Kraus Schaefer and Louis Kraus.She is survived by her children, Denise Bartholomew, Judith Bartholomew (Mark Webster), Timothy Bartholomew (Benita Fowler), and Theresa Brotzge (Harry Lee Brotzge, Jr.).Catherine has two grandchildren, Meagan Bartholomew Cecil (Charles Edward Cecil) and Kathryn Brotzge and one great grandchild, Eleanor Ray Cecil. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.Catherine's children would like to thank Jacqueline Stubbins for her loving care of their mother in the last months of her life.Visitation will be at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, on Tuesday from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckinridge Lane, at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, 2020, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Boys' and Girls' Haven, 2301 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, Kentucky, 40218, or St. Vincent dePaul Society, P.O. Box 17126, Louisville, Kentucky, 40217-0126.