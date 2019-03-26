|
|
CATHERINE LOUISE WODE
Louisville - Wode, Catherine Louise,
98, of Louisville died Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Norton Audubon Hospital.
She was the former Catherine Louise Stucker and a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William J. Wode, Sr.; and brothers, Joseph, Raymond and Irvin Stucker.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Manning (John); sons, Raymond P. Wode (Carolyn) and William J. Wode, Jr.; grandchildren, Chris Wode, Debbie King (Bill), Jennifer Wode, Amanda Manning and Nicholas Manning; great grandchildren, Zachary Manning, Sylvester Cecil, Dylan, Ava, Seth and Emily King.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Hwy. with burial to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Administration.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 26, 2019