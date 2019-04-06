|
Catherine Lucille Mattingly
Loretto - Catherine Lucille Mattingly, age 93, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and matriarch of the Mattingly family, passed away April 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Taylorsville. She was Catholic in faith. She was a homemaker until the death of her husband, then went to work for the state of Kentucky Human Resources Department in Lebanon, where she retired after 13 years. She was a leader in her community, a Kentucky Colonel and loved to dance and travel. Mom loved and lived life to the fullest, always willing to give and help anyone in need. Her greatest joy was her family where she was the driving force, steadfast, strong and driven. She raised, taught, loved and supported family to be healthy, happy and loving members of their own families and communities.
Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, John Marion (Keg) Mattingly; her parents, Mary Bernadette Mattingly and John Robert Mattingly; a sister, Geraldine Milby; brothers Melvin, J.C., Spencer and Paul Mattingly; daughters-in-law Rowena, Fay, Charlotte and Karen Mattingly; son-in-law Leslie Newton; grandsons Jim Jim Mattingly and Leonard Clark; granddaughters, Christy Mattingly and Kathy Joe Kidwell.
She is survived by her 14 children, Bob Mattingly (Lola) of Lubbock, TX, Tom Mattingly of Lebanon, Jim Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Nita Veech (Bob) of Bardstown, Ann Darragh (Bill) of Louisville, Steve Mattingly (Jan) of Franklin, GA, Faye Newton of Bardstown, John Mattingly (Debbie) of Munfordville, Gerard Mattingly (Andi), Bill Mattingly, Mike Mattingly (Jackie) all of Saint Francis, Marie Kelly (Earl) of Cedar Bluff, AL, Jeannie Kelty (Bill) of Stanford and Joe Mattingly of Bardstown.
Mom is also survived by 53 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren and 38 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Mattingly of Springfield and many, many nieces and nephews.
She is the last of an era gone forever. We are all lucky and blessed to have been touched by her love and kindness! The footprints this lady left on our hearts is immeasurable! She will be truly missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation is 3-8 PM Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM by her son, Deacon Tom Mattingly.
Memorials may go to Nelson County Special Olympics, 1303 Clarktown Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.
Pallbearers are her sons, Jim, John, Gerard, Bill, Mike and Joe. Her other three sons and five daughters are honorary pallbearers.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019