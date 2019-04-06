Services
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Mattingly Funeral Home
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
6785 Highway 52
Loretto, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Mattingly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Lucille Mattingly

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Catherine Lucille Mattingly Obituary
Catherine Lucille Mattingly

Loretto - Catherine Lucille Mattingly, age 93, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and matriarch of the Mattingly family, passed away April 3, 2019 at Signature Health Care in Taylorsville. She was Catholic in faith. She was a homemaker until the death of her husband, then went to work for the state of Kentucky Human Resources Department in Lebanon, where she retired after 13 years. She was a leader in her community, a Kentucky Colonel and loved to dance and travel. Mom loved and lived life to the fullest, always willing to give and help anyone in need. Her greatest joy was her family where she was the driving force, steadfast, strong and driven. She raised, taught, loved and supported family to be healthy, happy and loving members of their own families and communities.

Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband of 42 years, John Marion (Keg) Mattingly; her parents, Mary Bernadette Mattingly and John Robert Mattingly; a sister, Geraldine Milby; brothers Melvin, J.C., Spencer and Paul Mattingly; daughters-in-law Rowena, Fay, Charlotte and Karen Mattingly; son-in-law Leslie Newton; grandsons Jim Jim Mattingly and Leonard Clark; granddaughters, Christy Mattingly and Kathy Joe Kidwell.

She is survived by her 14 children, Bob Mattingly (Lola) of Lubbock, TX, Tom Mattingly of Lebanon, Jim Mattingly of Lawrenceburg, Nita Veech (Bob) of Bardstown, Ann Darragh (Bill) of Louisville, Steve Mattingly (Jan) of Franklin, GA, Faye Newton of Bardstown, John Mattingly (Debbie) of Munfordville, Gerard Mattingly (Andi), Bill Mattingly, Mike Mattingly (Jackie) all of Saint Francis, Marie Kelly (Earl) of Cedar Bluff, AL, Jeannie Kelty (Bill) of Stanford and Joe Mattingly of Bardstown.

Mom is also survived by 53 grandchildren, 89 great grandchildren and 38 great-great grandchildren; one brother, Leonard Mattingly of Springfield and many, many nieces and nephews.

She is the last of an era gone forever. We are all lucky and blessed to have been touched by her love and kindness! The footprints this lady left on our hearts is immeasurable! She will be truly missed by all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday, April 8, 2019 at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 PM Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 PM by her son, Deacon Tom Mattingly.

Memorials may go to Nelson County Special Olympics, 1303 Clarktown Road, Bardstown, KY 40004.

Pallbearers are her sons, Jim, John, Gerard, Bill, Mike and Joe. Her other three sons and five daughters are honorary pallbearers.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now