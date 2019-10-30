Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Herm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Herm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Herm Obituary
Catherine M. Herm

Louisville - 77, passed away October 29, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Beulah; and sister, Hattie May.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, Donald "Don" Herm; children, Therese Grant (William), Donna Dorenkamp (Kent), Joe Herm (Kathy), Ann Pruitt, Carl Herm (Lisa), James Herm, Leon Herm (Tara), and Donnie Herm Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven with the burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Please visit www.archlheadyresthaven.com to share your memories of Catherine with the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -