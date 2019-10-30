|
Catherine M. Herm
Louisville - 77, passed away October 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Beulah; and sister, Hattie May.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 61 years, Donald "Don" Herm; children, Therese Grant (William), Donna Dorenkamp (Kent), Joe Herm (Kathy), Ann Pruitt, Carl Herm (Lisa), James Herm, Leon Herm (Tara), and Donnie Herm Jr.; 14 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven with the burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday from 2 pm-8 pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions in memory of Catherine may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019