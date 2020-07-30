Catherine Mabel (Gaddie) Gray
Louisville - Catherine Mabel (Gaddie) Gray, nee Blair, born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on December 2, 1924. She passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. She most recently resided at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care facility where she slipped away in her sleep. After World War II, she moved from Elizabethtown with her family to Louisville. After the birth of her 3rd son, she began her working career in the restaurant business. She moved next into manufacturing of aluminum products and finally into work supporting the military by working for ICI America making ammunition products. After retiring from ICI she returned to the restaurant business working the early shift baking biscuits and teaching line dancing in the afternoon at senior clubs. She was a Baptist by Faith and a member of Highland Park 2nd Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers and 2 sisters, and her 2nd son Joseph A. Gaddie and daughter-in-law Barbara Gaddie.
Catherine leaves behind 2 sons, Jack and John Gaddie, Jr. (Donna); 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and a host of relatives and friends.
A gathering to celebrate Catherine's life will be 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown).
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors
Project. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.