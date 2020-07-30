1/1
Catherine Mabel (Gaddie) Gray
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Mabel (Gaddie) Gray

Louisville - Catherine Mabel (Gaddie) Gray, nee Blair, born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on December 2, 1924. She passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. She most recently resided at Hillcreek Rehabilitation and Care facility where she slipped away in her sleep. After World War II, she moved from Elizabethtown with her family to Louisville. After the birth of her 3rd son, she began her working career in the restaurant business. She moved next into manufacturing of aluminum products and finally into work supporting the military by working for ICI America making ammunition products. After retiring from ICI she returned to the restaurant business working the early shift baking biscuits and teaching line dancing in the afternoon at senior clubs. She was a Baptist by Faith and a member of Highland Park 2nd Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, 7 brothers and 2 sisters, and her 2nd son Joseph A. Gaddie and daughter-in-law Barbara Gaddie.

Catherine leaves behind 2 sons, Jack and John Gaddie, Jr. (Donna); 5 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandsons; numerous nieces and nephews and their families; and a host of relatives and friends.

A gathering to celebrate Catherine's life will be 5 to 8 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, Kentucky (in Middletown).

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved