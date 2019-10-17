Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Catherine Machler McDonald

Catherine Machler McDonald Obituary
Catherine Machler McDonald

LOUISVILLE - Catherine Machler McDonald, 90, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14th.

She was born in Lewistown, MT and was proceeded in death by her brothers, George, Frank, William and John and her sister, Rose Machler Poole.

Survivors include her husband, Shelby Dale McDonald, son Jeffrey D. McDonald, daughter Jan Buddeke (Charles), grandson Roger M. Madison, step-granddaughter Carolyn B. Jevne (Josh) and step-great grandchildren William, Catherine and Isabel Jevne.

Burial will take place in Beaver Creek Cemetery, Glengarry, MT.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Episcopal Church Home for the care she received in her last years.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
