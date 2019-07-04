|
Catherine Metcalf
Shepherdsville - Catherine Metcalf age 95 of Shepherdsville returned to her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Grace (Hall) Hardin; husband, Lloyd Metcalf; sister-in-law Charlotte Lutz; brothers-in-law Ray Lutz and Lowell Metcalf. She was a retired teacher of Jefferson County Public Schools, beloved by former students and teachers. She was the former owner of Hardin & Metcalf Peach Orchard in Shepherdsville. She was the oldest member at the First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville and the Bullitt County Woman's Club. She resided on her family farm which has been in her family since 1876. She was a decendent of Governor Thomas Metcalf of Kentucky. Her family was one of the earliest settlers in Kentucky with Hardin and Metcalf counties named after her family. She was one of the first women in the University of Kentucky Marching Band. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Carol McLaughlin (Michael); grandsons, Lloyd Braden (Sarra) and Major Gerald Braden of The United States Army (Sara); great grandchildren, Skylar Braden and Micah Braden; sister-in-law, Mary Metcalf; special friends, Larry and Thelma Coy and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Shepherdsville 254 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may pay their respects from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at Hardy-Close Funeral Home 285 S. Buckman Street in Shepherdsville and after 10 a.m. at the church on Monday, July 8. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Obituary on www.hardyclosefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019