Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Klondike Lane
View Map
Catherine Oberhausen "Kate" Carrico

Catherine Oberhausen "Kate" Carrico Obituary
Catherine "Kate" Oberhausen Carrico

Louisville - Catherine "Kate" Oberhausen Carrico, age 95, died peacefully on December 2, 2019 at Baptist East Hospital with her family by her side.

Kate was the last surviving of nine children of Charles and Catherine (Schweri) Oberhausen and was a longtime member of St. Martha Catholic Church. She graduated from St. Elizabeth Elementary School in 1938 and Ursuline Academy in 1942.

Kate was an Honorary Member of the Conventual Franciscan Friars and an Ursuline Associate. She was employed by the Conventual Franciscans and volunteered at Mount Saint Francis Seminary/Retreat House and Franciscan Kitchen for many years.

She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and volunteering with her husband Bob and friends. In her later years she was an avid reader and spent time with her large family. She enjoyed reading, sewing, playing cards, and staying in touch with friends and extended family through cards and email. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her much joy. Kate's strong Catholic faith and trust in the Lord was an inspiration to her family and friends.

She is survived by five daughters: Mary Sue (Bob) Dunn, Jeanne Abell, Carmel Carrico, Therese (Mike) Comstock, Martha (Leo) Hobbs; daughter-in-law Teri Carrico; grandchildren: Kris (Jennifer), David (Jen), and Kevin (Amy) Dunn, Samantha (Justin) Wilson, Angela (Bill) Mayo, Jessica (Nick) Kayrouz, Michael (Deanna) Comstock, Katie and Kirsten (Jimmy) Carrico, Wesley (Lindsay), Scott and Abby Hobbs; great grandchildren: Kaleb, Jensen and Gabe Dunn, Ruby, Addie and Brody Dunn, Peyton and Skylar Dunn, Xander, Ryder and Piper Wilson, Billy and Josie Mayo, Joe Kayrouz, Brayden and Harrison Comstock; sister-in-law Pat (Brotzge/Oberhausen) Self; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son Robert in 2008 and husband Robert in 2011; siblings Genevieve (Marvin) Frazee, Virginia (George) Pennel, Charles (Irene) Oberhausen, Lee (Winnie) Oberhausen, Joe (Anna Mae) Oberhausen, Mary Edna (Bill) Bruker, and Wilbert (Obie) Oberhausen.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am Saturday, December 7th at St. Martha Catholic Church on Klondike Lane with visitation at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, from 2:00-7:00pm Friday, December 6th.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mount Saint Francis Retreat Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
Remember
