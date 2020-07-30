1/1
Catherine Rose "Kitty" Conder
Catherine Rose "Kitty" Conder

Louisville - Catherine Rose "Kitty" Conder gained her heavenly wings on July 29, 2020.

She is survived by her 5 kids, Bill Conder Jr. (Linda), Mike Conder, Kathy Donahue, Cheryl Keeling (Mickey), Karen Jones (Kathryn), her grandchildren and great granddaughter.

She was an amazing person and very special to her family. She will be dearly missed.

Due to Covid-19, the family has chosen a private family service on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown has been entrusted with arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Service
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown (PRIVATE)
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
