Catherine (Kate) Spanyer Vessels
Louisville - Catherine (Kate) Spanyer Vessels, 84, of Louisville, KY. Was called to begin her journey of everlasting life on Friday, October 18, 2019. Kate was born on April 30, 1935 to the late Joseph and Margaret Spanyer of Louisville. She was born the seventh of ten children.
She attended Saint Agnes Parish and was a member in good standing who was extremely devoted to the lord and his teachings.
As a child she attended Saint Agnes Catholic School, went on to graduate from Presentation Academy and began a career as an X-ray Technician where she worked with several hospitals and doctors in the Louisville area. She retired as a nuclear imaging technician at Methodist Hospital.
She was proceeded in death by her loving husband Robert D. Vessels, parents Joe and Margaret Spanyer and 6 of her 10 siblings.
She is survived by oldest son Joseph D. Vessels (Susie), Marcia Vessels McChesney (Sean), David Embry Vessels (Janet) Kelley Vessels Gates, and youngest Trina Vessels Zaremba (Tommy) and 3 siblings.
Kate was blessed with sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Our hearts are heavily laden but we are grateful that she is with those who have proceeded us.
Family and friends will be received at Highland Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road in Louisville on October 30, 2019 from 2 until 8p.m., with a mass and graveside service starting at 10a.m. on October 31, 2019 at Saint Agnes Parish 1920 Newburg Road in Louisville.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the church of your choice or in Kates' name.
