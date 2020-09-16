1/1
Catherine Sue "Susie" Kirkland
Catherine Sue "Susie" Kirkland

LOUISVILLE - Catherine Sue "Susie" Kirkland, 82, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

She was a graduate of Eastern High School, member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church and served on the Board at the Episcopal Church Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Carlton Kirkland (2018) and her brother, Louis William "Bud" Dolt (2018).

Survivors include her children; Todd (Lori) Kirkland, Craig (Becky) Kirkland, Omea (Jeremy) Holmes and Susan Lipscomb; grandchildren, Christopher, Andrew, Matthew, Carrie, Abbey, Alexis, Grace and Sophie.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, September, 18, 2020 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pearson's with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the Episcopal Church Home.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
SEP
19
Memorial service
09:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
