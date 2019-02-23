|
Catherine Taylor Duncan
Louisville - Catherine Taylor Duncan, 85, of Louisville passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Catherine was born January 29, 1934 to the late John & Emma Taylor in Cannelton, IN. She was a devoted mother, grandmother who adored her family and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Allan Browning Duncan; sister, Carol Garland; brother, William Hinton.
Survivors include her six children, Steve Duncan (Sherry), Joe Duncan, David Duncan (Connie), Ginny Sipes, Susan Puffer and Ginny Lee Dwyer; sister, Sandra Blandon; brother, Gerald Hinton; seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with cremation to follow. Visitation will be 1:00 - 8:00 P.M. Sunday and after 9:00 A.M. Monday.
Memorial gifts to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019