Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Turners of Louisville
River Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine "Kitty" Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine "Kitty" Thomas Obituary
Catherine "Kitty" Thomas

Louisville - Catherine "Kitty" Thomas died 7/10/19. Daughter of Robert and Alene McQuie. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, son Brian, and two siblings Patricia and Robert. She is survived by sister Mary Alene; daughters Deborah, Jocelyn, Gwennan, Becky, son Lawrence, six grand children; Phillip, Kaitlyn, Wendy, Allan, Marium, and Hadley. Two great-grandsons Rory and Odin.

Donations to the Children's Tumor Foundation. Celebration of Kitty's life 3pm 7/14/19 Turners of Louisville, River Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.