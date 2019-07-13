|
|
Catherine "Kitty" Thomas
Louisville - Catherine "Kitty" Thomas died 7/10/19. Daughter of Robert and Alene McQuie. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill, son Brian, and two siblings Patricia and Robert. She is survived by sister Mary Alene; daughters Deborah, Jocelyn, Gwennan, Becky, son Lawrence, six grand children; Phillip, Kaitlyn, Wendy, Allan, Marium, and Hadley. Two great-grandsons Rory and Odin.
Donations to the Children's Tumor Foundation. Celebration of Kitty's life 3pm 7/14/19 Turners of Louisville, River Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 13, 2019