Cathi Bonkowski
Shepherdsville - Cathi Lynn Bonkowski, 62 of Shepherdsville, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019.
She is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Kobman (Chad) and Leslie Gross (Michael), grandchildren, Ian, Carson, Ella and Evan. Parents, Robert Holt and Bettye Holt a sister, Connie Thacker as well as nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Cathi will also be missed by her loyal dog Lexi "Wabi."
Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 2-5pm with a funeral service starting at 5pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 504 Fairdale Rd. Fairdale KY 40118.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019