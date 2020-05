Cathryn Smith FlechlerLouisville - Cathryn Smith Flechler, 90, was born July 12, 1929 and died Friday, May 29, 2020.She was a graduate of Fern Creek High School, retired from H&R Block Tax Service, and a member of Fern Creek Christian Church.She was preceded in death by her husband, Cletus "Skip" Flechler; parents, Vernon and Vernetta Smith; and sister, Vivian Smith.She is survived by her children, Michael Flechler (Jean), Douglas Flechler (Marci), Cynthia Flechler Reed (Nick), and Thomas Flechler (Leslie); grandchildren, Catherine Flechler, Tonya Wiegand (Eric), Shannon Flechler, Austin Flechler, Jessica Hawkins (Chris), Dalton Reed, Mason Flechler, and Kathelyn Flechler; great grandchildren, Courtney Timperman, JD Wiegand, Greyson Wiegand, Gavin Flechler, Noah Hawkins, and Caroline Hawkins; and sister, Carolyn Smith Isaacs.Her funeral is 10:00am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Rd, with private burial. Visitation is 12:00-6:00pm Monday.