Carey & Son Funeral Home
216 East Main Street  
Springfield, KY 40069
(859) 336-3856
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Cathy Ann Pinkston Obituary
Cathy Ann Pinkston

Mt. Washington - age 60, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Baptist Health.

She was born in Buford, South Carolina on November 18, 1958.

She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church, a graduate of Bullitt Central High School and Western Kentucky University. She was an elementary school teacher at Mt. Washington Elementary School.

Preceding her in death was her father, Edward Leon Pinkston on August 9, 2016.

Survivors in her son, Max Pinkston Baker and her mother, Peggy Stine Pinkston of Mt. Washington; step-daughter, Carissa Hayes of Owensboro as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4th at the Carey & Son Funeral Home with Rev. John McDaniel, officiating.

Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Willisburg.

Visitation will be after 10:00 Saturday morning at the Carey & Son Funeral Home, 216 East Main Street, Springfield, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
