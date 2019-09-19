|
|
Cathy Haines Adams
Louisville - 68, went to her eternal rest in the morning hours of Wednesday, September 18, 2019. She was a former employee of the City of Louisville and a devout member of Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lina Mae Haines, husband, George, a sister Barbara Haines Adams and a brother in law Guy Adams.
She leaves as a tribute to legacy, her son, Anthony J. Adams (fiancee' Jewel Murphy); grandchildren, Jacqai Murphy, Jacobi, Jakirah and Allanah Adams; 2 sisters, Rev Harriet McElvaney, Linda Calloway (Robert); 2 brothers Robert A. Haines (Rochelle) and Michael E. Haines (Wendy), and a host of nephews, nieces, and many loving friends.
A special thanks to the nurses and staff of Fresenius Dialysis Center for their wonderful Care.
Visitation: 2-4 & 5-8 Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Funeral: 10am Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Stoner Memorial AME Zion Church, 1127 W. Oak St, entombment in Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019