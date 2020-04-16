|
|
Cecelia "Nonie" Fischer
Goshen, KY - age 99, of Goshen, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born October 28, 1920 to the late William and Ethel Drury. Nonie loved living on the farm, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, occasional trips to the casino and weekend outings.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Lawrence Fischer; children, Barbara Paradis, Patricia Howard, and infant daughter Mary; and four brothers, Bill, Jimmy, Henry, and Bertie Drury.
Nonie is survived by her children, Betty Johnson (Larry), Larry Fischer (Janice), Carole Fischer, and Michael Fischer (Gina); 19 Grandchildren; 32 Great Grandchildren; 10 Great-Great-Grandchildren; and two son-in-laws, Jim Howard and Jay Paradis.
Services will be private due to the current governmental restrictions for the viral pandemic. A private burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, KY.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Seneca Place who recently cared for Cecelia. A special gratitude goes to those who have watched over her for many years. They spent hours on the road getting scratch-offs and were patient listeners to her many stories.
Expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to St. Jude (stjude.org) or the charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020