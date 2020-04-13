|
Cecil "Tony" Ball
Louisville - Cecil "Tony" Ball, 43, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Tony was born on November 9, 1976, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Cecil Ball, Jr. and Rhonda Jennings Ball. Tony is known for his kind heart and quick wit. He was able to bring a smile to everyone's face and took pride in helping care for others. Tony's true love were his children and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and he was eagerly awaiting a Super Bowl win from them. Tony was owner of Ball Marketing, an automotive and direct mailing staffing agency. Tony was a loving husband, father, son and brother.
Tony is survived by his wife, Deborah Gould Ball; children, Ethan Anthony Ball, Brooklyn Belle Ball, Alexis Marie Hamer; mother, Rhonda Ball; father, Cecil Ball, Jr.; sister, Mandy Robinson (Mike Schmidt); father and mother-in-laws, David and Gerry Gould; niece and nephew, Macie and Cole Robinson; numerous in-laws and nieces.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, East Louisville, are entrusted with Tony's arrangemnets.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020