Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Ball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil "Tony" Ball


1976 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil "Tony" Ball Obituary
Cecil "Tony" Ball

Louisville - Cecil "Tony" Ball, 43, passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. Tony was born on November 9, 1976, in Cincinnati, Ohio to Cecil Ball, Jr. and Rhonda Jennings Ball. Tony is known for his kind heart and quick wit. He was able to bring a smile to everyone's face and took pride in helping care for others. Tony's true love were his children and football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and he was eagerly awaiting a Super Bowl win from them. Tony was owner of Ball Marketing, an automotive and direct mailing staffing agency. Tony was a loving husband, father, son and brother.

Tony is survived by his wife, Deborah Gould Ball; children, Ethan Anthony Ball, Brooklyn Belle Ball, Alexis Marie Hamer; mother, Rhonda Ball; father, Cecil Ball, Jr.; sister, Mandy Robinson (Mike Schmidt); father and mother-in-laws, David and Gerry Gould; niece and nephew, Macie and Cole Robinson; numerous in-laws and nieces.

A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, East Louisville, are entrusted with Tony's arrangemnets.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -