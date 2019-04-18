|
|
Cecil C. "Barney" Barnett, Jr.
Louisville - Cecil C "Barney" Barnett, Jr, son of Cecil and Mabel Scott Barnett passed from this earth suddenly on April 15th, 2019 in Louisville, KY. He was born August 6th, 1939 in Pampa, Texas and moved several times in his younger years before settling in Oklahoma City and attending Northwest Classen High School.
A natural athlete, Barney was recruited for the University of Oklahoma Football team by the hallowed coach Bud Wilkinson in 1958. Unfortunately an injury in that summer's Texas/Oklahoma High School All Star game prevented his participation. He went on to graduate with a BS in Engineering from OU while also serving as an officer of his fraternity, Phi Gamma Delta.
Barney began his work career at International Business Machines. Then, in 1963 he entered Harvard's MBA Program during which time he wrote a prescient treatise, "The Future of the Computer Utility". For many years he served his schools and fraternity, serving on Boards and Committees. He was instrumental in the building of the recent new Phi Gamma Delta House in Norman, OK.
He joined Cameron Iron Works in 1966, spending years in Houston, Texas and Edinburgh, Scotland. Then in 1977 he accepted the position of President at Tube Turns Inc. in Louisville, KY.
In 1985 Barney founded Algood Food Company, a Peanut Butter Manufacturing facility in Louisville where he expanded the business and remained Chairman of the Board through his last days.
An exceptional leader throughout his life, he leaves many devoted friends and colleagues from all his many professional and philanthropic endeavors. He was extremely active in the community, serving over the years on the Board of Kentucky Country Day School, Hillerich and Bradsby, and most recently as Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Simmons College. He was also President of the National Peanut Council in 1991-92.
Barney was one of the most generous people anyone could meet or know. He spent much time and effort raising money for many great local charities and schools. He established a series of engineering scholarships at the University of Oklahoma and was a major donor to Simmons College. He also loved the game of golf and was a long time member of Louisville Country Club.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gillian and four children, Pamela (Brian) Coughenour and, Susan (Henry) Smith of Houston, TX, and James (Mae) Melhuish, and Nick (Ursula) Melhuish of Louisville, KY. He also has seven grandchildren, Adam, Owen, Nola, Jacob, Nicholas, Leif, and Sophie. He is also survived by his sister, Marilyn (John) Montgomery from Chevy Chase, Maryland and nephews Hunter, Porter and Colin.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at St Stephen's Church, 1008 South 15th Street, at 1pm on Saturday April 20th.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Simmons College, 1018 S.7th Street, Louisville, KY 40203 or the West End School, 3628 Virginia Avenue, Louisville, KY 40211
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019