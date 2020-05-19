Cecil Eugene Ferguson
Fairfield - Cecil E Ferguson, of Fairfield, born July 15, 1925 died May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Hazel L (Knauer) Ferguson . Gene is survived by one son, David Ferguson, his wife Kim; one daughter, Marillyn Dean, her husband Bobby; four grandchildren, Wayne, Rhonda, Mary Brown(Randy),Terry Dean (Tabatha). two great grandchildren Amber Brown Stewart (James) and Morgan Dean; his sister, Mary Joyce Andrews; along with several nieces and nephews.
Gene served in the Navy on USS West Point, then to a US Naval mobile hospital ship. After an honorable discharge, he went to engineering school and took up flying. He served in Korean Conflict with the Air Force as a reservist, and then to active duty during the war times. He traveled to Vietnam as a contractor engineer during that war. Gene was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he earned many medals and accommodations. He served the Lord as a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. He lived an active life of travel and many endeavors with his wife Hazel.
Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of services.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020.