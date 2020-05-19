Cecil Eugene FergusonFairfield - Cecil E Ferguson, of Fairfield, born July 15, 1925 died May 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Hazel L (Knauer) Ferguson . Gene is survived by one son, David Ferguson, his wife Kim; one daughter, Marillyn Dean, her husband Bobby; four grandchildren, Wayne, Rhonda, Mary Brown(Randy),Terry Dean (Tabatha). two great grandchildren Amber Brown Stewart (James) and Morgan Dean; his sister, Mary Joyce Andrews; along with several nieces and nephews.Gene served in the Navy on USS West Point, then to a US Naval mobile hospital ship. After an honorable discharge, he went to engineering school and took up flying. He served in Korean Conflict with the Air Force as a reservist, and then to active duty during the war times. He traveled to Vietnam as a contractor engineer during that war. Gene was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol, where he earned many medals and accommodations. He served the Lord as a member of Wakefield Baptist Church. He lived an active life of travel and many endeavors with his wife Hazel.Funeral services will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home, Mt. Washington. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of services.