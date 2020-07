Cecil Ray TappLouisville - Cecil Ray Tapp, 75, of Louisville went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 27, 2020. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 39 years, Donna Tapp; sons, Kevin Tapp and Donnie Tapp. The Service will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00am in Evergreen Dignity Chapel. The visitation will be from 1:00pm-8:00pm on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial Donations in Cecil's name can be made to Hosparus of Louisville.