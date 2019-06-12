Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecile Drake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecile Blevins Drake

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Cecile Blevins Drake Obituary
Cecile Blevins Drake

Louisville -

83, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband Cletus Drake, parents Oddie and Lillie Bryant; daughter, Eva Judward.

She is survived by her sons, Barry, Bruce, Brian and Brice Drake; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now