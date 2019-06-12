|
|
Cecile Blevins Drake
Louisville -
83, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 9, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her husband Cletus Drake, parents Oddie and Lillie Bryant; daughter, Eva Judward.
She is survived by her sons, Barry, Bruce, Brian and Brice Drake; fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Her celebration of life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 - 8 p.m.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 12, 2019