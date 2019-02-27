|
|
Cecile Elizabeth Finch Cissell
Louisville - Cecile Elizabeth Finch Cissell, was born on October 3, 1942 and died on February 24, 2019.
She was the proud daughter of the late Roy Cecil Finch and Velera Allen Finch, and sister to the late Alan Finch.
She was the proud mother of her son, James Barry Cissell, and daughter, Tracie Louise Cissell. She was also the proud grandmother of two grandsons, Gerald Alexander Brown and Zachary Taylor Cissell.
Most importantly she was the beloved wife of James Correll Cissell, and they were cohorts for 57 years of each other's lives.
She was a bright, shining light in every single life that she touched, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. I will always love her.
Her body was cremated. There will be no services.
Please visit www.archlheadycralle.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019