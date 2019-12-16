|
|
Cecilia "Fran" Preston
Louisville - Cecilia "Fran" Preston, 81, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 with her family and friends by her side.
Fran is retired from Sam Swope Auto Group where she worked as the assistant to Patti Swope for 26 years. She was very active including being a member of the Elks Club and serving on the Alter Society at St. Martha.
Fran was a very kindhearted person with a resilience that helped her overcome many challenges in life including being diagnosed with a brain tumor at the age of 30. Her struggles never diminished who she was inside. Through them all she remained a strong and independent lady with an indominable spirit that helped her do so much for so many, including helping to facilitate an adoption. In her younger days, it was this spirit that helped to collect over 600 coats at Atkinson Elementary School.
Fran was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Cecilia Clem, and husbands, Daniel Martin and Robert Preston.
She is survived by her son, Daniel J. (Angela) Martin; daughter, Martina M. Wortham, and grandchildren, Danny and Rachael Wortham, Madison Martin, Haylee and Brady Wortham; brother, Charles Clem; sister, Mary Bowles, and lifelong friends, Motsie, Carolyn, and Jackie.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm and on Friday from 10:30 to 12:00 pm, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. The Funeral Mass will be at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, at 1:00. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to either Hosparus Health of Louisville or Home of the Innocents. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019